Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NOMD opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

