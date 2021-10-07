Nord Finance (NORD) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00003567 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $622,415.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00062679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00132763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,921.90 or 0.99545410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.00 or 0.06411522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,556,900 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

