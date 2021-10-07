Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to post $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.90.

Shares of NSC traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.66. 988,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.61 and a 200-day moving average of $265.82. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.