Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
