Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

