Northern Trust Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.63.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

