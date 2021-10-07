NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.51. 316,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,129. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.