Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,707 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $14.42 on Thursday, reaching $584.73. 51,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $278.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.