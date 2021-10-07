Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,736 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 929,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,532,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of -88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

