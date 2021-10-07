Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.3% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,191. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.75 and a 200 day moving average of $232.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.