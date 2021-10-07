Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,799 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $46,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $837.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $584.32 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $862.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

