Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.34% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $52,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $149.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $158.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

