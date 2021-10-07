Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,847,970 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.46.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

