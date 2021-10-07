Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 8,250 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $1,438,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30.

NASDAQ NVAX traded up $3.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.68. 3,150,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.37. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

