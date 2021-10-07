NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTDTY. Mizuho raised shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

