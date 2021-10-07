NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NuCana stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,579. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. NuCana has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NuCana by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 257,901 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

