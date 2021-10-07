NULS (NULS) Price Up 28.6% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $54.68 million and approximately $61.01 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00132908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,932.94 or 0.99982454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.72 or 0.06417438 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

