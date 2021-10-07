Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells $2,278,200.00 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tyler Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,460,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after buying an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 593,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

