Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NIQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. 32,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

