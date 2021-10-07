Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.6% over the last three years.

NOM stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

