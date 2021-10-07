Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 178.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 9.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,845. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

