Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NPV opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.