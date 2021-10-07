Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years.
NYSE:NPV opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.