Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post sales of $6.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.56 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $23.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,782,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,431,410. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

