Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $47.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

