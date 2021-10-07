ODIN PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Achieves $2.68 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.68 million and $32,075.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00096353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00131541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,298.25 or 1.00247735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.21 or 0.06650555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

