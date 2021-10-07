Offshift (XFT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,933.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00004327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $38,933.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,917.02 or 1.00093897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00066662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00053603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005031 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.49 or 0.00533703 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

