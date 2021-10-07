Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Noah H. Glass Sells 38,033 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 38,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $1,073,671.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

