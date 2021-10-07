Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Short Interest Down 27.7% in September

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:OLO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. 661,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $710,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,549 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,942.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,369,000 after buying an additional 223,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after buying an additional 963,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,180,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

