OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 78.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,929,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 127,953 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 168,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCI opened at $46.49 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

