OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 69,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACEV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACEV opened at $9.94 on Thursday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV).

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.