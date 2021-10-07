OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $1.01 Million Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at $12,575,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at $7,560,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at $5,040,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at $10,080,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YTPG opened at $9.83 on Thursday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

