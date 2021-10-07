OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $484,000 Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,940,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,852,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

FRSG opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.