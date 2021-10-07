OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $861,000 Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 61.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,172 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Medallia by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 63.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 69.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,603,000 after purchasing an additional 663,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medallia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Medallia stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.45. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $596,214.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,268.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $10,348,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 545,828 shares of company stock worth $18,128,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

