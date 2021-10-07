Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in September

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 665,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ONTX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

ONTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,693,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,822,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 778,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

