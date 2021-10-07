Oppenheimer Downgrades Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Market Perform

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lowered their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

ITRI opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. Itron has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 72.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

