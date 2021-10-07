Oppenheimer Weighs in on Itron, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Itron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -131.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Itron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 121.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Itron by 22.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

