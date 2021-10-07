Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

