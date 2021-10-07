Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 7,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 734,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $701.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $4,709,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 200,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 132,605 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

