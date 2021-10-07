Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on OLCLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
Oriental Land Company Profile
Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.
