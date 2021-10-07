Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 231,554 shares.The stock last traded at $3.38 and had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

The firm has a market cap of $833.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

