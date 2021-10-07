Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.10. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,787 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The company has a market cap of $840.59 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

