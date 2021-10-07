Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $49.29 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $2,069,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,611 shares of company stock worth $6,356,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 185.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.