Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells $118,215.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $118,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $130,755.00.

Shares of PLMR stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.83 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Palomar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Palomar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,977,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

