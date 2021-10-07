Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Shares Up 19.3%

Shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) shot up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $8.27. 30,129,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,341% from the average session volume of 2,090,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

The stock has a market cap of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paltalk had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

