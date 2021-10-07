Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $116,000 Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFFEU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,533,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,037,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,440,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000.

Shares of CFFEU stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

