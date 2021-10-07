Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $148,000 Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 2,026.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORRF opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $193,433. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

