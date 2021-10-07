Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $129,000 in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Eastern as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in The Eastern by 0.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Eastern by 53.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Eastern by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Eastern alerts:

The Eastern stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The Eastern Company has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML).

Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.