Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ePlus in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ePlus in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

