Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHCO. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in City by 36.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of City during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

CHCO opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.65. City Holding has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

