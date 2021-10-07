Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 186,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,143. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $238.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.