Paparazzi Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00225229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

PAZZI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.